St. Cloud Businesses Find Friends And Fans At Twin Cities Con
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Twin Cities Con wrapped up on Sunday and saw thousands turn out to celebrate everything pop culture. The Con had St. Cloud connections, with some local businesses taking part as vendors. Granite City Comics was there for the sixth time.
St. Cloud Businesses Find Friends And Fans At Twin Cities Con
Owner Tim Schulte says it is worth the hours of time to pack, set up, and tear down to go to the event every year:
"Yeah, we do a decent amount of business. It's kind of fun, which makes it worthwhile to come down and see friends, other co-workers, or co-competition that's not really competition for us, but it's fun to see the guys that I hang out with all the time at shows and whatnot."
The St. Cloud State University graduates who designed the Trading Card Game (TCG) Ward were also at Twin Cities Con.
Ward Designers Hand Out Personal Cards To Fans Who Beat Them
Co-Owner Tom Casey says it is a great way to get their game out to more people and for fans to test their skills by challenging the design team to a game:
"We always offer a personal challenge, and so if they come challenge us with our personal decks, they can win our specific promotional cards. So, I have a couple from each set, and then everyone, one of our staff here also has their own personal card, so as they challenge us individually, they can get these unique promotional cards that are like us in the game."
Casey says they have attended the Con for three years now and it's great to see people get excited about the game and to see fans come back year after year as well.
Fans Line Up For Rob Paulsen And A Few Minutes Of Talk
The event featured a huge vendor market, cosplay, themed panels, and the opportunity to meet celebrity guests. Voice actor Rob Paulsen's booth saw a continuous line of fans waiting to meet him, get autographs, and take selfies.
Paulsen says he is blessed to have such a dedicated following, and he tries to spend a few minutes chatting with everyone who waits to meet him:
"So I have to be careful not to talk too long, but this is self-indulgent for sure. When I can't do this anymore, I will be able to literally just relish all these opportunities."
Paulsen says he wants to show everyone what they are sharing is important to him.
Rob Paulsen is known for voicing characters like Yakko Warner, Pinky in Pinky and the Brain, two different Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Arthur in The Tick, among many others.
Twin Cities Con took place from Friday to Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. You can check out some photos from Twin Cities Con below.
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