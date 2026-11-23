MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Twin Cities Con wrapped up on Sunday and saw thousands turn out to celebrate everything pop culture. The Con had St. Cloud connections, with some local businesses taking part as vendors. Granite City Comics was there for the sixth time.

Granite City Comics booth at Twins Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Granite City Comics booth at Twins Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

St. Cloud Businesses Find Friends And Fans At Twin Cities Con

Owner Tim Schulte says it is worth the hours of time to pack, set up, and tear down to go to the event every year:

"Yeah, we do a decent amount of business. It's kind of fun, which makes it worthwhile to come down and see friends, other co-workers, or co-competition that's not really competition for us, but it's fun to see the guys that I hang out with all the time at shows and whatnot."

The St. Cloud State University graduates who designed the Trading Card Game (TCG) Ward were also at Twin Cities Con.

TCG Ward being played at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON TCG Ward being played at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Ward Designers Hand Out Personal Cards To Fans Who Beat Them

Co-Owner Tom Casey says it is a great way to get their game out to more people and for fans to test their skills by challenging the design team to a game:

"We always offer a personal challenge, and so if they come challenge us with our personal decks, they can win our specific promotional cards. So, I have a couple from each set, and then everyone, one of our staff here also has their own personal card, so as they challenge us individually, they can get these unique promotional cards that are like us in the game."

Casey says they have attended the Con for three years now and it's great to see people get excited about the game and to see fans come back year after year as well.

Rob Paulsen (left) at chats with a fan at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Rob Paulsen (left) at chats with a fan at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Fans Line Up For Rob Paulsen And A Few Minutes Of Talk

The event featured a huge vendor market, cosplay, themed panels, and the opportunity to meet celebrity guests. Voice actor Rob Paulsen's booth saw a continuous line of fans waiting to meet him, get autographs, and take selfies.

Paulsen says he is blessed to have such a dedicated following, and he tries to spend a few minutes chatting with everyone who waits to meet him:

"So I have to be careful not to talk too long, but this is self-indulgent for sure. When I can't do this anymore, I will be able to literally just relish all these opportunities."

Paulsen says he wants to show everyone what they are sharing is important to him.

Rob Paulsen is known for voicing characters like Yakko Warner, Pinky in Pinky and the Brain, two different Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Arthur in The Tick, among many others.

Twin Cities Con took place from Friday to Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. You can check out some photos from Twin Cities Con below.

Fans waiting to get into Twin Cities Con on Sunday, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Fans waiting to get into Twin Cities Con on Sunday, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Fans waiting to get into Twin Cities Con on Friday, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Fans waiting to get into Twin Cities Con on Friday, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Voice actor Maurice LaMarche, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Voice actor Maurice LaMarche, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt

Actor Wil Wheaton signing autographs for fans, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Actor Wil Wheaton signing autographs for fans, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Wil Wheaton chatting with a fan at Twin Cities Con, 2026, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Wil Wheaton chatting with a fan at Twin Cities Con, 2026, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Maurice LaMarche and Rob Paulsen during Pinky and the Brain panel at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Maurice LaMarche and Rob Paulsen during Pinky and the Brain panel at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Actor Seth Green signing autographs at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Actor Seth Green signing autographs at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Seth Green at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Seth Green at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Ashley Eckstein, Matt Lanter, and James Arnold Taylor from Star Wars: The Clone Wars at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Ashley Eckstein, Matt Lanter, and James Arnold Taylor from Star Wars: The Clone Wars at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Ashley Eckstein during Star Wars: The Clone Wars panel at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Ashley Eckstein during Star Wars: The Clone Wars panel at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Matt Lanter (Anakin Solo) in The Clone Wars animated series, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Matt Lanter (Anakin Solo) in The Clone Wars animated series, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) from The Clone Wars animated series at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) from The Clone Wars animated series at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Seth Green during his panel at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Seth Green during his panel at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt

Actor Seth Green talking to fans during his panel at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Actor Seth Green talking to fans during his panel at Twin Cities Con, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

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