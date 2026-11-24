ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Overall, Thanksgiving weather in Minnesota has been pretty uneventful. Assistant State Climatologist Pete Boulay says since 1991 the normal high for St. Cloud is 34 degrees, and the normal low is 18 degrees.

Snow On The Ground Is Rare For St. Cloud Thanksgiving

The forecast for Thursday has us actually slightly above those averages. Boulay says last Thanksgiving there were 4 inches of snow on the ground and that is fairly rare:

"I looked at how many, how much percentage of the time you have at least one inch of snow on the ground in St. Cloud, it's about twenty-eight percent since the year 2000, so it's not a shoo-in for winter but you just kind of feel like winter's around the corner."

He says the big winters around Thanksgiving always stand out. The record for snowfall on Thanksgiving was 7.8 inches in 1993.

St. Cloud Has Never Hit 60 On Thanksgiving Day

Boulay says overall for 2026, St. Cloud has had a pretty warm November even with the last few cold days:

"You know we've had some big winters there. They're fewer and farther between, but they still can happen, but for sure starting out November 2026 in St. Cloud way above normal. It will be difficult to finish below normal; we'd have to really have some really cold air settling in here to really turn that a bit."

Boulay says getting 60s in November like St. Cloud has seen this year is pretty rare, and we have never seen a Thanksgiving Day above 60. The record Thanksgiving Day high in St. Cloud is 59 degrees, set in 1914, with a record low of -23 set in 1905.

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LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi