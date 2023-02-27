Slippery Minnesota Roads Result in Dozens of Crashes

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Morning rain showers made for a difficult commute across Minnesota Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 115 crashes between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

None of the crashes were fatal, but 18 did result in injuries. There were an additional 81 spinouts on Minnesota highways during that time period.

Transportation officials say above-freezing temperatures have made travel less difficult, but warn slippery conditions may return as evening temperatures arrive.

