Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Monday.
The advisory includes Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties along with the area to the north of St. Cloud. It will be in effect until 3:00 p.m. Monday.
Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.
Get our free mobile app
Plan on slippery road conditions.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Federal Funding for 5 St. Cloud Organizations
- Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud
- Former St. Cloud Convent to be Torn Down
- St. Cloud Carbon Neutral in 5 Years
- St. Cloud Development Projects