Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Monday.

The advisory includes Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties along with the area to the north of St. Cloud. It will be in effect until 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.

Plan on slippery road conditions.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org

