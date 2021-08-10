According to NOAA's 2021 Fall Outlook for the United States, Minnesotans could expect a warmer than normal autumn -- which would mean that we'll likely be continuing our warmer than temperatures into September, with the next three months looking warmer too.

Unfortunately, the three month period of September through November looks to continue our abnormally dry spell.

NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the parent agency of the National Weather Service says that most of Minnesota can expect the warm trend to continue this fall.

Three Month Temperature Outlook for September, October & November

National Weather Service

For the next three months as a whole, it looks like we could expect above normal temperatures and below average precipitation.

Based on the current outlook we are looking at a slightly above normal chance for a warmer than normal fall.

It has been a very hot and extremely dry summer across just about all of Minnesota. 35 percent of the state is currently experiencing 'extreme drought' conditions. A significant amount of rainfall over several weeks would be needed to get the drought under control. Parts of Minnesota are six to ten inches below normal.

Late August St. Cloud Forecast - The Weather Channel Forecast

Think rain! Area armers, lawns, trees, and gardens all need it.

