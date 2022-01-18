Cold Air Moving In, Icy Conditions Could Develop Tonight

After another mild mid-January day, big changes are on the way. Temperatures are beginning to plummet this afternoon and will continue to drop through the night.

Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong.

Winds gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.

If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats, hats, gloves, blankets, and a winter survival kit with you in case your vehicle becomes stranded.

Be especially wary of steps, sidewalks, and parking lots Wednesday morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for most of Minnesota from midnight tonight through noon Wednesday when wind chills could be as low as -30. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.