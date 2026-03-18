ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After the latest snowstorm, St. Cloud and Central Minnesota are a little below average for snowfall, for the month of March. The normal average snowfall for March in St. Cloud is 8.2", and currently we are at 6.5".

The record for the month occured six decades ago, and Assistant State Climitologist Pete Boulay says we are no where close to that:

"In 1965, from March 1st through the 4th was another long duration rain, snow blizzard event that shut the schools down in the state for the first time since the 1930s, and then they thought they were done, and then March 17th came along, and the St. Patrick's Day blizzard hit, and did the same thing all over again. At the end of it there was 31" of snow on the ground in St. Cloud."

He says in all, 51" of snowfall fell in March of 1965, and the state called up the National Guard to help remove the snow in St. Cloud.

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Annual snowfall in St. Cloud is 47.9".

Boulay says many Viking's fans will remember the second snowist month in history. :

"So a lot of people were watching the Vikings lose in the middle of a blizzard in 1975 in St. Cloud, so that's number two, so a long way away from the 51"of March 1965. Truly a March to remember if you lived through it."

The Vikings lost to Pittsburgh 16-6 in Superbowl IX.

Boulay says Janurary of 1975 ended with 29.9" inches of snow on the ground. He says we are on the dividing line for winter and summer temps for the month of March so our roller coaster of temps will continue to close out the month.

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