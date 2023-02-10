St. Cloud Recommending 5 Organizations for Federal Funds

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is proposing using federal funds on five different programs.

The city receives an annual award of funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The staff is projecting about $650,000 to be allocated to the city this year.

They received 17 applications and selected five projects.

The recommendation is $200,000 going to an East Side Blight and Clearance Program which will give grants to property owners for clearing blighted buildings, $195,000 to the St. Cloud HRA Single Family Home Rehab Program, $100,000 to the Place Of Hope for building upgrades and an updated sprinkler system, $50,000 to Homeless Helping Homeless at the Lincoln Center for staffing and security upgrades, and $5,000 for Tri-CAP's Homeless Connect a one-day event to help people who are homeless or near homeless.

Another $100,000 is used for administration costs.

The St. Cloud Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the CDBG allocations at its meeting on Tuesday. The city council will also have to hold a public hearing in March. The action plan has to be submitted to HUD by May.