Two St. Cloud Developments That Should Happen This Year

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two high-profile properties in downtown St. Cloud should finally see some development this year.

Cathy Mehelich is the Executive Director of the Economic Development Authority. She says the city has received a purchase agreement for the former District 742 Media Services building along Division Street.

I know that the city has received a purchase agreement and they are working through that process right now and then that needs to go to the Planning Commission and the City Council for review.

The building has been vacant since the school district moved out in the fall of 2019. The city now owns the property and rezoned the lot a year ago.

Community Development Director Matt Glaesmen says the Planning Commission could see the application as soon as next month.

Mehelich says we should see some movement on the Cowboy Jack's property too.

I can tell you that they have been working very closely with the city's planning office on the concept design and the review for what that property will look like.

Mehelich says the Cowboy Jack's owners did receive a Main Street grant for nearly $200,000 which requires them to start construction by November 1st.

She hinted that there may be a news release with an update from the owners coming out on the third anniversary of the fire, which will be this Friday.

As for the former Herberger's building downtown, Mehelich says her office continues to work with the owners of the property, but because the city doesn't own the building there is only so much the city can do. She's hopeful that with the Main Street grants jumpstarting a lot of projects downtown, there will be some new interest in that property soon as well.

