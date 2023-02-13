Gas, Diesel Prices Fell Again Last Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined.
The national average has fallen 7.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.37. In Minnesota, the gas prices have fallen 6.1 cents averaging $3.31.
However, Gas Buddy says on average, gas prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so we should enjoy the declines while they last.
Get our free mobile app
Meanwhile, diesel prices have fallen 7.3 cents averaging $4.53. The price of diesel is at its lowest level in a year as inventories continue to improve.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Minnesota Fighter Jets Shoot Down Flying Object
- Gas Prices Fall for Second Straight Week
- Housing Project Moving Foward in Sauk Rapids
- Federal Funding for 5 St. Cloud Organizations
- Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud