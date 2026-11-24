COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- A food drive at a local school is once again providing Thanksgiving meals for those in need. For the 20th year, St. John's Prep students and families collected food and money to support the St. Joseph Community Food Shelf.

Food Shelf Gets Thanksgiving Fixings From St. John's Prep Again

Students brought in non-perishable items like boxed stuffing, cans of broth, cream of mushroom soup, canned vegetables, and other holiday essentials. St. John's Prep says they are grateful to their students, staff, faculty, and parents for supporting the drive and to the National Honor Society and its advisor, Maureen Frame, for coordinating the event.

In all, students collected 1,283 food items and over $3,200 for the food shelf. The food bank has already started distributing the food to over 50 families in the St. Joseph area.

St. John's Prep St. John's Prep

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