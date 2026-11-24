ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra is hosting a pair of holiday concerts.

On Sunday, December 13th they have "Joy of Winter: Children's Holiday Concert" at 1:00 p.m. at Escher Auditorium at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph.

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Conductor Kornell Thomas says it'll be a shorter performance, lasting under one hour.

It's a time for them to see how an orchestra works without spending too much time. It'll be lots of fun, understanding what classical orchestral music is all about.

The children's concert will be followed by the orchestra's regular holiday concert "Joy of Winter" at 3:30 p.m. also on Sunday, December 13th.

Thomas says they'll be incorporating several young performers in the show.

We're going to have the Central Minnesota Youth Orchestra join us, and students from different high schools will be a part of this wonderful concert.

Tickets to both concerts are on sale now.

The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 50th season this year.