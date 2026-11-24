DNR Urges Cold Water Talks Before Thanksgiving Break
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The holidays can cause stress and create chaos as families and children gather to celebrate.
Don't Forget to Warn Kids About Cold Water
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding parents and caregivers not to forget to talk to kids about cold water safety.
With kids home on Thanksgiving break, temperatures dropping and skim starting to form on ponds and small lakes, the DNR says it's the adults' responsibility to inform children about the dangers of cold water. Even if there's no ice forming, unexpected falls into the water can turn tragic quickly.
DNR Wants Kids Playing Outdoors Safely
DNR Captain Adam Block says,
We love to see kids spending time outdoors, but they're naturally curious about the water and likely don't understand the potential dangers. It's up to the parents and guardians to keep them safe anytime they're around the water, whether it's a holding pond in a neighborhood, a nearby lake, a river, or a stream.
For more on cold water safety, visit the Minnesota DNR's webpage.
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