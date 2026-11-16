SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell-St. Stephen High School's Theater will perform its latest production starting this weekend. The children's theater production is Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical, based on the book by Mo Willems.

That Pigeon Is Back And He Still Wants To Drive

The play follows the story of a pigeon who literally wants to drive a bus despite the other characters telling him he can't. Director Kelli Killmer says plays based on books are important shows:

"It's really important to me to choose a show that's connected to a book, to also help encourage literacy amongst young kids, which our plays have, and so that's been really fun. This book is very popular amongst kids, and it's been very, very checked out throughout the years at the elementary schools."

She says the pigeon briefly appeared in their Elephant and Piggie We Are In A Play production, and the crowd went nuts, so it felt right to do this show.

Sartell High Schoolers Become Rock Stars For Little Kids

Killmer and students started doing children's productions in 2024 at Sartell. She says the children's productions are a great experience for the high school actors and fun for the younger kids to see:

"The littles really admire the high schoolers. As they all go out to get on their bus after the school matinee, our actors will go out in costume and just give'em high fives on the way out, and they almost treat the high schoolers like their rock stars. They're so excited to see them out in the hallway, so it really is a really special program that benefits so many kids in this district from high school down to kindergarten."

Killmer says adults will love the show too, even though it is geared more towards kids.

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus the Musical will have two special matinees on Friday just for kids in kindergarten through 2nd grade and staff. There will be shows for the general public on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and again on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. It costs $8 for adults, $6 for students, and is free for kids 5 and under and seniors.

Kelli Killmer/Sartell St. Stephen High School Kelli Killmer/Sartell St. Stephen High School

Kelli Killmer/Sartell St. Stephen High School Kelli Killmer/Sartell St. Stephen High School

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