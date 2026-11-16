SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- Metalheads can bang their heads in anticipation of a megastar metal band making a tour stop in Minnesota. Megadeth is expanding its global farewell tour in 2027 to include the Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee on May 29th.

Mystic Lake Amphitheater Welcomes Megadeth's Farewell Run

The announcement marks the latest in the group's multi-year global run and will give fans a chance to celebrate over 40 years' worth of music with the band. The Outbreak: Vaccination of the Nations tour will see Anthrax and Kerry King join Megadeth as part of the show.

In January of this year, Megadeth released its self-titled 17th and final studio album. The new LP earned the group its first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Tickets for Megadeth go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Cypress Hill at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 Cypress Hill was a late addition to the 2024 Ledge Amphitheater music lineup, but they didn't disappoint. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Goo Goo Dolls at the Ledge. The alternative rock 90s band the Goo Goo Dolls invaded Waite Park in 2025 as part of their Summer Anthem tour with special guest Dashboard Confessional. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt