SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- Two iconic 70s/80s bands are coming to Minnesota this fall as part of a limited tour. The B-52s and Devo will bring their co-headlining Cosmic De-Evolution Tour to the Mystic Lake Amphitheater on September 20th.

Devo's song Whip It hit #14 on the Billboard charts in 1980.

The eight-city tour will feature the two groups' boundary-pushing music and shared spirit of joyful rebellion. The combined artists are known for their generation-defining songs.

B-52's song Roam was featured on the LP Cosmic Thing, which sold 5 million copies.

The B-52s will feature fan favorites like "Love Shack," "Roam," and "Rock Lobster" with Devo's "Whip It," "Girl U Want," and "Beautiful World" joining the fun. Ticket pre-sales start on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the general public sale starting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

ZZ Top and The Wallflowers at the Ledge ZZ Top brought their blues-style Rock to the Ledge Amphitheater on June 12th, 2025. They were joined by the Wallflowers fronted by Bob Dylan's son Jacob. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Melissa Etheridge & Jewel at The Ledge, 2024 The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park continues to bring in more and more big name/headlining acts. On August 1st, 2024 the venue had the double headliners of Melissa Etheridge and Jewel. Check out these photos from the big show. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt