Kings Of Leon And Their New Album Head To Mystic Lake
SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- It will literally be a family affair when a rock band brings their latest show to Minnesota. The Kings of Leon will bring their unique blend of rock to the Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee on June 5th.
Kings Of Leon Celebrate 10th Album In Shakopee
The group will be on tour celebrating their 10th studio album, "O My Beloved," which dropped late last week. The LP is the band's first full-length self-produced album and reflects on people, experiences, and the journey that brought the group to where they are today.
Kings Of Leon Tour Lands In Shakopee
The 30-date North American leg of the tour will feature fan favorites from the band's entire catalog as well as new music from the "O My Beloved" LP. Kings of Leon is comprised of brothers Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill along with their cousin Matthew Followill. The group takes its name from the members' grandfather, Leon Followill.
Fans can register at the band's website to get a presale code for tickets ahead of the presale starting at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9:00 a.m. on Friday.
Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Brantley Gilbert 2026
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt