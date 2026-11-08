SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- It will literally be a family affair when a rock band brings their latest show to Minnesota. The Kings of Leon will bring their unique blend of rock to the Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee on June 5th.

Kings Of Leon Celebrate 10th Album In Shakopee

The group will be on tour celebrating their 10th studio album, "O My Beloved," which dropped late last week. The LP is the band's first full-length self-produced album and reflects on people, experiences, and the journey that brought the group to where they are today.

Kings Of Leon Tour Lands In Shakopee

The 30-date North American leg of the tour will feature fan favorites from the band's entire catalog as well as new music from the "O My Beloved" LP. Kings of Leon is comprised of brothers Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill along with their cousin Matthew Followill. The group takes its name from the members' grandfather, Leon Followill.

Fans can register at the band's website to get a presale code for tickets ahead of the presale starting at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater Lindsey Stirling brought her unique blend of pop/rock violin and acrobatic dancing to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for the second time in 2026. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt