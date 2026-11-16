UPDATE: Waite Park Residents Told To Shelter In Place Saturday Night
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park police continue to search for a 16-year-old boy after he allegedly pointed a gun at people on Saturday night. In an update to the shelter-in-place story WJON first told you about on Sunday, the Waite Park Police Department says they responded to a report of a boy who had pointed a gun at people on Arbor Street at about 7:42 p.m.
Waite Park Police Still Searching For 16-year-old Boy After Gun Report
The 16-year-old boy was known to police and fled from officers upon their arrival. A Rave Mobile Safety Alert was issued to landline phones informing people to shelter in place, that authorities were looking for the suspect, and that he was possibly armed. Authorities say after they determined there was no threat to the public, a second Rave Alert was sent out informing people the shelter in place had been lifted.
READ MORE: Waite Park Residents Told To Shelter In Place Saturday Night
Waite Park Police say the boy has not been located and an arrest warrant has been requested. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Waite Park Police Department.
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