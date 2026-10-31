WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A new apartment complex in Waite Park is showing off some local art. Vue Point Apartments is adorned with multiple copies of twelve pieces of original art designed by local artist Mary Bruno, owner of Bruno Press in St. Joseph.

New Apartment Complex Features Local Artist's Original Designs Throughout Building

The art is specifically designed for Vue Point and ranges in focus from fan representation for the Minnesota Wild and Lynx to a picture of the artists' hands as they share a meal. Sand Companies of Waite Park built the complex.

Bruno says it was great teaming up with another local company on the project:

"We spent the whole day kind of talking about their vision, and they just really wanted it to be about the region and about the area. They wanted to be really inclusive about the residents, people that live here, the faces you're going to see, which I thought was really neat too. It's kind of exciting for me too to be at the stage of my career where I can sort of pick and choose."

Fellow artist Aimee Maycheck helped Bruno with the design on many of the pieces.

Mary Bruno's First Major Public Art Project Debuts In Waite Park

Bruno says the project was a first for her:

"I've done some really big projects, but this is different and big in a way that I have not done before, but so I'm sitting here at this open house like at the eleventh hour kind of like that's like my style, just nick of time but it's framed, it's beautiful, it's hung, all the people there were in the images were here, and were super proud like I wanna do it again, I want to do it more."

Bruno says she is going to continue to work with Sand Companies and hopefully do some similar projects across Minnesota. Vue Point Apartments is a 48-unit complex oriented towards workforce housing.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

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Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

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