WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Residents of Waite Park will have another important decision to make in the midterm elections besides voting on who will serve on the city council and as mayor. The city is asking residents to decide if the Personnel Board should be abolished.

Waite Park Voters Decide Fate Of 30-year-old Personnel Board

The City's Personnel Board or Civil Service Board is a three-member citizen board that has participated in certain City hiring and personnel processes for over 30 years. Waite Park is considering a change for a number of reasons: employment laws have changed, many employees are represented by unions, the city now has human resources staff, and Personnel Board rules can conflict with today's hiring requirements.

City Council Could Take Over Hiring Duties If Personnel Board Abolished

A no vote would mean the Personnel Board would continue operating under existing processes; a yes vote would mean the board would be abolished and the City Council would assume the responsibilities currently assigned to the board.

The City says if the vote would abolish the board, it could continue to use hiring committees and involve residents when appropriate but would no longer be required to follow the formal Personnel Board Process. The city has an informational flyer on its website with additional details.

Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater Lindsey Stirling brought her unique blend of pop/rock violin and acrobatic dancing to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for the second time in 2026. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt