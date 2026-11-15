WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- People in an area city were asked to shelter in place while authorities looked for a suspect on Saturday night. At about 7:55 p.m., residents of Waite Park received a Rave Mobile Safety Alert from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office on behalf of the Waite Park Police Department.

Waite Park Residents Get Two Alerts In One Evening

The alert informed people that authorities were looking for a six-foot-tall Hispanic man wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants and that he was possibly armed. Residents were instructed to shelter in place and call the Stearns County Sheriff's Office if they saw anything suspicious.

Waite Park Shelter Alert Lifted After 45 Minutes

About forty-five minutes later, a second Rave Alert was sent out informing people the shelter in place had been lifted, but authorities were conducting an investigation in the Bel Clare area, and there was no threat to the public. No other information is available at this time.

A Rave Safety Alert is used by Stearns County to provide mass notifications to a specific geographic area on landline phones. People can opt into the alerts with their cell phones by visiting the Stearns County website.

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