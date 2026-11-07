WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A new era is set to begin in Waite Park later this month. The renovation and expansion project for the Waite Park City Hall is complete, and the city anticipates that administration, Police, and Fire Departments will move back into the building on November 20th.

Waite Park City Offices Closed November 18th And 19th For Move

Because the move will take time, Waite Park City Offices will be closed on November 18th and 19th, and staff will be unavailable to assist with regular city business. The administration staff and the police department have been operating out of the Waite Park Public Works building since last summer while the over $28 million project has been taking place.

Open House Planned For Waite Park City Hall In Spring

The newly renovated building has more room for fire department vehicles, an operational yard for the police department, and a new 100-person capacity training room among other amenities. The city says it will host an open house for the renovated city hall sometime in the spring once staff has settled in.

City of Waite Park City of Waite Park

City of Waite Park City of Waite Park

Justin Moore & Joe Nichols at The Ledge On a gorgeous night, Justin Moore and Joe Nichols brought some country flair to the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Barenaked Ladies with Fastball and Guster at the Ledge Amphitheater The Barenaked Ladies wrapped up a big week of headlining acts in June of 2025 with guests Fastball and Guster. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt