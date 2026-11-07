New Era Begins As Waite Park City Hall Set To Reopen
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A new era is set to begin in Waite Park later this month. The renovation and expansion project for the Waite Park City Hall is complete, and the city anticipates that administration, Police, and Fire Departments will move back into the building on November 20th.
Waite Park City Offices Closed November 18th And 19th For Move
Because the move will take time, Waite Park City Offices will be closed on November 18th and 19th, and staff will be unavailable to assist with regular city business. The administration staff and the police department have been operating out of the Waite Park Public Works building since last summer while the over $28 million project has been taking place.
Open House Planned For Waite Park City Hall In Spring
The newly renovated building has more room for fire department vehicles, an operational yard for the police department, and a new 100-person capacity training room among other amenities. The city says it will host an open house for the renovated city hall sometime in the spring once staff has settled in.
Justin Moore & Joe Nichols at The Ledge
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Barenaked Ladies with Fastball and Guster at the Ledge Amphitheater
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
ZZ Top and The Wallflowers at the Ledge
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt