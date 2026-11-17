Waite Park (WJON News) -- The move-in date for the renovated Waite Park City Hall has been delayed. The City says the move-in has been postponed for two weeks because some additional work is needed and they want a smooth transition into the updated building.

Waite Park City Hall Move Now Set For December

The new move-in dates are Wednesday, December 2nd and Thursday, December 3rd. The city is advising that all administration and police department offices will be temporarily closed on the 2nd and 3rd while staff moves back to the permanent City Hall and Safety Facility.

Waite Park was originally scheduled to move back into City Hall on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

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