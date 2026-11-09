ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University volleyball team is going into postseason play ranked #14 in the nation.

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The latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll, released Monday, has the Huskies moving up one spot in the Division II national rankings after sweeping both opponents at home this past weekend.

A tradition of success

St. Cloud has an overall record of 21-8 and a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference record of 14-6. This is their seventh straight 20-plus-win season.

SCSU has played in the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen round each of the last two seasons and finished ranked #5 in the country both years.

NSIC Tournament Time

The Huskies earned the No. 5 seed in the NSIC Tournament and will travel to Aberdeen, South Dakota, to play the No. 4 seed (RV) Northern State in a quarterfinals match on Tuesday. First serve from Wachs Arena is set for 6:00 p.m.



Northern State beat St. Cloud State 3 - 1 in their only head-to-head match of the season in Aberdeen.

Other pairings in the quarterfinals on Tuesday have #1 Wayne State hosting #8 Augustana, #2 Concordia - St. Paul hosting #7 Jamestown, and #3 Southwest Minnesota State hosting #6 University of Minnesota - Duluth.

The four winners on Tuesday move on to the semi-finals this weekend at the home of the highest remaining seed.

Individual awards

St. Cloud State junior setter Braya LaPlant (Grand Rapids, Minn.) and junior middle blocker Kinsey Mohwinkle (Aplington, Iowa) were given Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) weekly honors as announced by the league office on Monday. LaPlant earned Setter of the Week honors while Mohwinkle was named the Defensive Player of the Week.