ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball has four new signees for next season.

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Head Coach Lori Fish announced the additions on National Signing Day on Wednesday, November 11th.

St. Cloud State University St. Cloud State University

Arshia Ramlall is a 5’7 guard from Rosemount. Rosemount High School is the defending Class AAAA state champion. Arshia will continue the Ramlall family legacy at St. Cloud State, following her brother Anish, who is currently a senior on the men’s team.

Arshia plans to pursue a degree in Biology and Psychology at St. Cloud State.

Candice Ndomb is a 5’8 guard from Duluth. Ndomb began her freshman season attending Duluth East High School and then transferred to Duluth Marshall, where she grew into a standout multi-sport athlete, earning First Team All-State and Second Team All-Conference honors in basketball while averaging 12.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 3.5 steals per game. Since then, Ndomb has returned to Duluth East for her final season of high school basketball.

She plans to pursue a degree in Exercise Science at St. Cloud State.

Claire Storhoff is a 5’8 guard from Decorah, Iowa. Over her three varsity seasons, Storhoff recorded career highs of 14.9 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.5 steals per game during her junior season.

Storhoff plans to pursue a degree in Exercise Science at St. Cloud State.

Jordan Ohman is a 5’8 guard from Menomonie, Wisconsin. During her junior season, Ohman averaged 20.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.6 steals per game. A three-sport athlete, Ohman was also a four-year varsity volleyball player and two-year varsity softball player.

This year's squad

St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball (2-0, 0-0 NSIC) will host Bemidji State (0-0, 0-0 NSIC) on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. and Northern Michigan (4-1, 0-0 GLIAC) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Both games will be played at Halenbeck Hall.