ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State Athletics has announced updates to game-day procedures for men's basketball, women's basketball, and wrestling events for this season.

The changes will go into effect immediately.

The ticket office will move to Door 1 (Husky Head Entrance). Door 2 will be closed. Door 3 (directly across from the walking bridge) will be open to fans with pre-paid tickets only. All ticket sales will take place at Door 1.

Fans are encouraged to buy tickets online in advance. However, tickets can be bought online or in-person. Adult tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. Ticket holders are restricted to seating in the location that appears on their ticket.

All St. Cloud State University and St. Cloud Technical & Community College students have free admission to all SCSU home events.