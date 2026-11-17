ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- One of Minnesota's newest music festivals will be back in 2027, and it has a big list of acts scheduled to appear. Minnesota Country Club Festival will be headlined by Florida Georgia Line and Megan Moroney for its second year.

Country Festival Brings Two Days Of Music To Harriet Island

The announced lineup also includes Ty Myers, Dan + Shay, Stella Lefty, Shaboozey, Warren Zeiders, Wyatt Flores, Ernest, Gabby Barrett, Cooper Alan, Kaitlin Butts, and Josh Ross. The event features two stages of live music over two days with no overlapping sets.

Country Club Festival Tickets Go On Sale Thursday

Minnesota Country Club Festival takes place on July 9th and 10th at Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul. General Admission tickets will go on sale starting at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Fans can sign up to receive a passcode to the presale, which starts at 10:00 a.m. at MinnesotaCountryClubFestival.com. In addition to 2-day or single-day passes, there is a VIP Riverboat option for 21+ fans, which includes exclusive access to Padelford Riverboats and a 60-minute cruise along the Mississippi River with a complimentary margarita happy hour and other amenities.

2024 Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 1 The first-ever Minnesota Yacht Club Festival took place on Harriet Island on July 19th and 20th with a star-studded lineup. Check out all the pictures from the day 1 bands. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen. Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty