Megan Moroney And Florida Georgia Line Top Country Club Festival Lineup
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- One of Minnesota's newest music festivals will be back in 2027, and it has a big list of acts scheduled to appear. Minnesota Country Club Festival will be headlined by Florida Georgia Line and Megan Moroney for its second year.
Country Festival Brings Two Days Of Music To Harriet Island
The announced lineup also includes Ty Myers, Dan + Shay, Stella Lefty, Shaboozey, Warren Zeiders, Wyatt Flores, Ernest, Gabby Barrett, Cooper Alan, Kaitlin Butts, and Josh Ross. The event features two stages of live music over two days with no overlapping sets.
Country Club Festival Tickets Go On Sale Thursday
Minnesota Country Club Festival takes place on July 9th and 10th at Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul. General Admission tickets will go on sale starting at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Fans can sign up to receive a passcode to the presale, which starts at 10:00 a.m. at MinnesotaCountryClubFestival.com. In addition to 2-day or single-day passes, there is a VIP Riverboat option for 21+ fans, which includes exclusive access to Padelford Riverboats and a 60-minute cruise along the Mississippi River with a complimentary margarita happy hour and other amenities.
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