ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State Wrestling will welcome 12 new wrestlers.

Coach Steve Costanzo announced the additions on National Signing Day, Wednesday, November 11th.

This year's team is ranked #18 in the nation in Division II>

The new recruits in the fall of 2027

Caleb Arroyo comes from Urbandale High School in Urbandale, Iowa, and will wrestle in the 133/141 weight class. At Urbandale, Arroyo has established himself as a three-time state place winner and one-time state finalist.

Cooper Corder comes from Sandwich High School in Sandwich, Illinois and will wrestle in the 149/157 weight class.

At Sandwich, Corder has earned three All-State honors, and he’s captured a state championship. He finished fourth at the state tournament in 2024, fifth in 2025, and claimed the state title in 2026, compiling a 43-1 record during his junior season. He plans to pursue a degree in Construction Management at St. Cloud State.

Tiegan Detloff comes from Perham High School and will wrestle in the 197/HWT weight class.At Perham, Detloff captured the 2026 state championship after finishing as the state runner-up in 2025. A three-time state tournament entrant, he has also earned back-to-back Heart of Lakes Conference championships in 2025 and 2026 and was named to the 2026 All-State Tournament Team. Detloff enters his senior season with a career record of 175-38. He plans to pursue a degree in Business at St. Cloud State.

Andrew DiPiazza comes from Kaukauna High School in Kaukauna, Wisconsin and will wrestle in the 125/133 weight class.He is a three-time state place winner and sectional champion, as well as a three-time conference champion and state runner-up. DiPiazza plans to pursue a degree in Business Accounting at St. Cloud State.



August Lubinski comes from West Bend West High School in West Bend, Wisconsin and will wrestle in the 125-pound weight class.He enters his senior season with an impressive career record of 123-33. He plans to pursue a degree in Kinesiology at St. Cloud State.

Mathysin Marco comes from Lincoln East High School in Lincoln, Nebraska and will wrestle in the 125/133 weight class.He is a three-time state qualifier and three-time Academic All-Conference selection, compiling an impressive career record of 133-28, reaching the state semifinals in each of his three seasons.

Parker Neu comes from Hartford Union High School in Hartford, Wisconsin and will wrestle in the 165/174 weight class.At Hartford Union, Neu has earned All-State and All-Conference honors in wrestling while compiling a career record of 115-35. He plans to pursue a degree in Construction Management at St. Cloud State.

Jance Novak comes from Cashmere High School in Cashmere, Washington and will wrestle in the 174-weight class.Novak has been a three-year starter and two-time state champion at Cashmere, compiling an impressive 130-10 career record, earning All-American honors at the NHSCA. He plans to pursue a degree in Finance at St. Cloud State.

Connor Plumski comes from Albany High School and Avon, Minnesota and will wrestle in the 197-weight class. On the mat, he placed second at the state tournament as a sophomore and third as a junior, compiling a career record of 126-22 entering his senior season. He plans to pursue a degree in Construction Management at St. Cloud State.

Miles Wildman comes from Minnewaska Area High School and Glenwood, Minnesota and will wrestle in the 141/149 weight class.At Minnewaska, Wildman has earned five All-Conference selections and four All-State honors in wrestling, finishing fifth, fourth, third and second at the state tournament.

Edgar Jimenez comes from Gilbert, Arizona, and will join the St. Cloud State wrestling program in 2027. Jimenez attends Valiant College Prep and plans to pursue a degree in Construction Management at St. Cloud State.

Adam Parrish from Cannon Falls, Minnesota, has built an impressive high school career at Cannon Falls High School. Parish placed third at the 2025 MSHSL Class 2A State Tournament at 127 pounds, finishing the season with a 48-5 record.