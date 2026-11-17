ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A classic holiday story is coming to the Paramount stage over the next three weekends.

GREAT Theatre's "A Christmas Carol" has 10 performances.

Danielle Whaley is the Performing Arts Director for the Paramount Center for the Arts. She says she's been impressed with the rehearsals she's seen so far.

I got to go to a sneak preview rehearsal, so I got to see the stage in action with all the lights and the haze. It's like your classic Christmas Carol. It's got a couple of fun singing moments sprinkled in. They are doing a lot with the stage. It's going to be one of those fantastical, ghostly, magical Christmas Carols, and it's larger than life.

There are three performances this weekend at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Shows run through Sunday, December 6th.

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The holiday classic "The Nutcracker" presented by the Stroia Dance Studios is back this year at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

Whaley says you'll have three chances to watch the performance on Friday, December 11th at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 12th at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 13th at 2:00 p.m.

It's a local dance company, and they come in and do their version of The Nutcracker. It's the classic ballet version. It's what you expect; it's beautiful, it's lovely, and the dancers are all in those iconic Nutcracker costumes.

The George Mauer Group will do their traditional Christmas show on Monday, December 14th at 7:30 p.m.

An Andy & Bing Christmas is on Tuesday, December 15th at 1:30 p.m.

If you are looking for something new and a little different for your holiday entertainment this year, a show called "Who Brought the Humbug" is coming to the Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown St. Cloud.

Whaley says it's sort of an audience participation show.

They have a live band with them, and with the band, they have a full tap dance ensemble. It has this through-story about who brought the humbug to the stage?

They have one show on Thursday, December 17th at 7:30 p.m.

Rock N Roll Xmas Spectacular is back at the Paramount again this year with six shows from December 18th through December 23rd. Some performances have very limited seating remaining.