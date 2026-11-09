MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can catch a popular Broadway show about a Founding Father of America in a historic building come spring. Hamilton will take over the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis from April 20th to May 22nd.

The show is part of the theatre's Broadway on Hennepin Series. The play follows the saga of the rise of Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would change the course of our country.

Hamilton Brings Its Tony-Winning Songs To Minneapolis

Hamilton is filled with great award-winning songs like My Shot, The Room Where It Happens, and Wait for It. The show has garnered eleven Tony Awards, a Grammy, Oliver Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Tickets for Hamilton go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at HennepinArts.org. Tickets are limited to a maximum purchase of nine due to the popularity of the show.

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