MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Was it Mr. Green with the lead pipe in the ballroom? You can find out who done it this weekend when a popular board game comes to life. Clue - Live on Stage is playing all weekend at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made/Hennepin Arts Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made/Hennepin Arts

Clue Comes Alive On Orpheum Stage With Fresh Theatrical Twists

The play brings all the zaniness from the movie and more as you try to figure out what happened. TJ Lamando in one of the stars in the live stage adaptation and says the whole show is a 90-minute ride:

"It takes a combo of some highlights from the movie, some iconography from the board game that everybody knows about- you know, the weapons, and the map, and everything like that- and kind of combines it into this entirely new thing, and we have moments that are entirely new to the theatrical production, so if people have seen the movie, they can come see the live show and see something completely new."

The board game Clue has sold over 200 million copies worldwide since its debut in 1949.

Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made/Hennepin Arts Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made/Hennepin Arts

Clue Live Production Combines Film, Game, And Original Theater Moments

Lamando is taking on the iconic role of Mr. Green as portrayed by Michael McKean in the 1985 movie. Lamando says the play and movie are still really popular:

"I don't know that I was prepared for how many people love Clue and how much they love Clue cause people are like, they come in dressing in costumes to the show, they have like really cool merch that they made by themselves that they want us to sign. It's amazing. It's always awesome when you're part of a show or project that like feels really special to the audience that's coming."

Lamando says McKean is one of his comedy idols, so he is trying to be true to Mr. Green and do it right while being honest to the character.

Clue - Live on Stage is playing at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Check out the full interview with TJ Lamado (Mr. Green), about Clue - Live on Stage below.

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