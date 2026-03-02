MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A multi-grammy award-winning frontman and solo artist has added Minnesota to his current tour. Sting will play the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on October 13th. The show is one of 19 new performances added to his "Sting 3.0" tour. Sting will be joined by long-time collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas of the group Mumford and Sons.

Sting was the lead singer for the Police from 1977 until 1984

The former lead singer of the Police is currently starring in his musical, "The Last Ship," and has sold over 100 million albums worldwide. The 3.0 tour spotlights new interpretations of his massive music catalog and will feature his latest song, "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)."

Sting has recorded 15 studio albums since 1985

Sting's latest album, "Sting 3.0 Live," is a collection of his greatest hits and is out now. A fan club pre-sale for tickets starts on Tuesday, with tickets for the general public for the "Sting 3.0" tour going on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

