Set Yourself Free When Iconic Singer Comes To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- One-half of an iconic music duo is coming out of retirement for one last tour. Paul Simon has decided to unretire and will bring his "Paul Simon's A Quite Celebration" tour to Minnesota.

He will take the stage at the Orpheum Theatre in St. Paul for three big shows on April 20th, 22nd, and 23rd. Simon has influenced generations of music fans both as a solo artist and as part of the historic duet Simon and Garfunkel.

He has won 12 Grammy Awards, including three albums of the year, and just took part in the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Celebration performing with Sabrina Carpenter singing "Homeward Bound." Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

