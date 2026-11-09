HARVEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A passenger was hurt when the vehicle they were riding in was part of a crash on Sunday. At around 2:20 p.m., the Meeker County Sheriff's Office received a call about a crash with injuries in the 32500 block of County Road 34.

Vehicle Pulls Out In Front, And A Passenger Is Hurt

After they arrived at the scene, the sheriff's office says deputies learned that a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Thomas Cox of Litchfield pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Carson Glienke of Belgrade.

A passenger in Glienke's vehicle, 20-year-old Juliana Foxhove of Primghar, Iowa, was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Minnesota DNR, Litchfield Fire, Litchfield Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

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