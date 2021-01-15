Two People Hurt in Meeker County Crash

FOREST CITY TOWNSHIP -- An elderly couple from Meeker County was hurt when their pickup went off the road and rolled Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 88-year-old Benno Roehl of Darwin was driving his pickup when he lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled.

Roehl was southbound on Highway 24 in Forest City Township when the crash happened just before 10:00 a.m.

Roehl and his passenger, 82-year-old Marlys Roehl were both taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

