One Hurt in Crash Near Litchfield

GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP -- One person was hurt in a rear-end crash in Meeker County Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Brian Cruze says 62-year-old Elayne Braband of rural Litchfield was stopped in the driving lane at the intersection of 205th Street and County Road 28 in Greenleaf Township south of Litchfield when her vehicle was rear-ended.

The crash happened just after 5:00 p.m.

Braband's passenger, 63-year-old Tim Braband was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other car, 18-year-old Alana Benson of Litchfield, was not hurt.