Litchfield Woman Hurt in Monday Morning Crash
DARWIN TOWNSHIP -- A Litchfield woman was hurt when she crashed her vehicle Monday morning.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Kathleen Schenk was driving on Highway 14 in Darwin Township around 7:20 a.m. when the crash happened.
Sheriff's officials say Schenk apparently fell asleep, crossed the centerline, left the roadway, struck a vehicle parked off the road, and then collided with a tree.
Schenk was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app