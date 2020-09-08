Litchfield Woman Hurt in Monday Morning Crash

DARWIN TOWNSHIP -- A Litchfield woman was hurt when she crashed her vehicle Monday morning.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Kathleen Schenk was driving on Highway 14 in Darwin Township around 7:20 a.m. when the crash happened.

Sheriff's officials say Schenk apparently fell asleep, crossed the centerline, left the roadway, struck a vehicle parked off the road, and then collided with a tree.

Schenk was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.