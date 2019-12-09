Driver Misses Intersection and Lands in Meeker County Farm Field

Driver Misses Intersection and Lands in Meeker County Farm Field

Meeker County Sheriff's Office

DARWIN TOWNSHIP -- Distracted driving is being blamed for a crash that caused minor injuries to a Hopkins teenager.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Caitlin Gunter was on a video call Sunday when the crash happened just after 5:30 p.m.

Sheriff's officials say Gunter failed to stop at the "T-intersection" at Highway 14 and Highway 21 in Darwin Township and came to rest in a farm field.

Gunter was treated at the scene for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: meeker county crash
Categories: State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON