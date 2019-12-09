Driver Misses Intersection and Lands in Meeker County Farm Field

DARWIN TOWNSHIP -- Distracted driving is being blamed for a crash that caused minor injuries to a Hopkins teenager.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Caitlin Gunter was on a video call Sunday when the crash happened just after 5:30 p.m.

Sheriff's officials say Gunter failed to stop at the "T-intersection" at Highway 14 and Highway 21 in Darwin Township and came to rest in a farm field.

Gunter was treated at the scene for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.