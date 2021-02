GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP -- A Litchfield woman is hurt after rolling her vehicle Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 22 south of Litchfield at around 7:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 56-year-old Julie Menken was heading south when she lost control on the icy road, went off the road, and rolled.

Menken was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.