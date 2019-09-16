Woman Hurt in Meeker County Crash

DASSEL -- An Eden Valley woman was hurt when the Jeep she was riding in collided with another vehicle Saturday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened just after 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 27 near Dassel.

Details are limited, but the sheriff's office says 28-year-old Leah Schmitz was taken to the Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two drivers, 25-year-old Briana Priglmeier of Eden Valley and 53-year-old Terry Rien of Cold Spring were not hurt.