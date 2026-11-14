GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was critically injured, and two others were seriously hurt when their vehicle rolled in Meeker County early Friday morning. The incident took place about 2:10 a.m. near the intersection of 624th Avenue and County Road 28 in Greenleaf Township south of Litchfield.

Deputies Find Rolled Vehicle And Three Injured Near County Road 28

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that had left the road and rolled, and three injured people.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was 21-year-old Leo Abdullah of Litchfield. He was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital and later transferred to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Jacob Durham of Litchfield, was also initially taken to Meeker Memorial and was later transferred to the Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office says a second passenger, 20-year-old Alyssa Larson of Litchfield, was ejected during the crash and had to be airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with critical injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

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