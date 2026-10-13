ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can watch some live theater in downtown St. Cloud this weekend.

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"Anthropology," presented by Gnarly Bard Theater Company, has its second weekend of shows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

There's a young programmer who is grieving the death of her sister and the only way she knows how to cope is she builds a sophisticated AI of her sister, using her sister's data. The AI starts to want more time inserting herself into life.

Owner Bubba Hollenhorst says tickets are still available for all three performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

More Live Theater Options at Gnarly Bard Theater

The next live theater performance at Gnarly Bard Theater is "Gutenberg! The Musical" presented by Lykke Theater. It runs November 6th through the 8th and 12th through the 15th.

Tickets to Gnarly Bard's Christmas show "The Naughty List 3" will go on sale on October 23rd. They'll have seven performances in mid-December.

Live Music On Stage At Gnarly Bard Theater

Country music is taking over the stage at a downtown St. Cloud theater. "Buck & Tammy Sue Live" will be at Gnarly Bard Theater on Saturday, October 24th.

It's a little big of cross-genre stuff with a big full band. It's made up of Fred Savage & the Unbeatables; that's my band, I'm in this band. It's going to be a great night of tunes. Come out and support live music.

Hollenhorst says you'll hear songs from their 2021 album Love & Other Troubles, their 2024 album No More Horseplay, as well as a number of their favorite cover songs.

The second show in Gnarly Bard's Jazz series, with the Ted Godbout Trio playing A Charlie Brown Christmas, is on Friday, December 4th. Tickets are on sale now.