WILLMAR (WJON News) -- Two men are dead, and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Willmar.

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Police say the incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. Monday in the area of Rau Park.

Police and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and began providing life-saving measures to two men. One was a 19-year-old man and the other a 20-year-old man. Both are from Willmar. They were taken to Carris Hospital by ambulance. One of the men died at the hospital. The other was flown by helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital and is listed in critical condition. A third man, a 19-year-old from Willmar, was taken to Carris Hospital by a personal vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Willmar Police say investigators are still on the scene. They believe it is an isolated incident and not a random act of violence. The names of the men involved have not been released. The police chief calls the case very fluid and says it remains an active investigation.