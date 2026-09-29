ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash last Saturday near St. Joseph. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Country Road 139 and County Road 2. The Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received two 911 calls about the crash, with a witness telling them one of the drivers was stuck in their truck because the doors were not working.

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Deputies, along with officers from the St. Joseph and Cold Spring Police Departments, responded to the crash. Upon investigation, it was determined that 29-year-old Nicholas Younkin of Rockville was going west on County Road 139 in his pickup, failed to stop at the posted stop sign at County Road 2, and hit another pickup being driven by 56-year-old Les Bertram of Cold Spring, who was going south on County Road 2.

Bertram was treated at the scene for his injuries and released. Younkin was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor for Younkin in the crash.

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