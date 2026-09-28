CROW RIVER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Pope County man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in western Stearns County on Saturday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 39000 block of County Road 32 at around 9:30 p.m. The crash happened in Crow River Township several miles northeast of Belgrade.

The sheriff's office says 24-year-old Jake Knutson of Starbuck called 911 to report that he was the driver and sole occupant of the pickup.

Officers from the Belgrade Police Department, Belgrade Fire and Rescue, and Glacial Ridge Ambulance also responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office says Knutson was westbound on County Road 32 when he left the roadway, entered the ditch, drove through a five-strand barbed-wire fence, struck a utility pole, shearing it off at the base, and came to rest in a pasture.

Knutson was taken to Paynesville Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The sheriff's office believes alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

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