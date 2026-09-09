MELROSE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two teenagers were hurt in an ATV crash near Melrose on Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an ATV rollover just before Noon. The caller reported a crash with injuries in the 34000 block of Westfield Road in Melrose Township.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the machine, 17-year-old Faith Tschida of Sartell, was westbound on Westfield Road when she lost control on a curve and rolled end-over-end in the ditch.

Tschida was partially trapped under the ATV and had to be extricated by the Melrose Fire Department. Her passenger, 16-year-old Makenzy Karnes of Burtrum, was also hurt.

Life Link Air Ambulance airlifted Tschida to Children's Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Karnes was taken by ground ambulance to Melrose Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says the two were not wearing their factory-installed seatbelts in the ATV, and neither was wearing a helmet.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)