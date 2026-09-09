Two Teenagers Hurt in ATV Rollover Near Melrose on Saturday Afternoon
MELROSE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two teenagers were hurt in an ATV crash near Melrose on Saturday.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an ATV rollover just before Noon. The caller reported a crash with injuries in the 34000 block of Westfield Road in Melrose Township.
The sheriff's office says the driver of the machine, 17-year-old Faith Tschida of Sartell, was westbound on Westfield Road when she lost control on a curve and rolled end-over-end in the ditch.
Tschida was partially trapped under the ATV and had to be extricated by the Melrose Fire Department. Her passenger, 16-year-old Makenzy Karnes of Burtrum, was also hurt.
Life Link Air Ambulance airlifted Tschida to Children's Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Karnes was taken by ground ambulance to Melrose Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office says the two were not wearing their factory-installed seatbelts in the ATV, and neither was wearing a helmet.
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