Driver Falls Asleep, Rolls Truck On County Road 48 Near Kimball
KIMBALL (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a vehicle rollover early Sunday.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to County Road 48 near 140th Street in Kimball at 4:30 a.m. The caller reported a pickup was on its side in the ditch.
Deputies were able to extricate two people from the truck by removing the windshield. The driver, 24-year-old Lyman Fuchs of Eden Valley, reported that he had fallen asleep behind the wheel while driving southbound on County Road 48.
The truck entered the ditch, struck a driveway approach, reentered the ditch, struck a road approach, swerved back across County Road 48, and began rolling. The truck ultimately struck a road sign and came to rest on the driver's side.
Fuchs suffered minor injuries. His passenger, 22-year-old Shelby Edwards of Litchfield, was not wearing a seatbelt. She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Fuchs and Edwards were taken by Watkins Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.
The sheriff's office says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
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