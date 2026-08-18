Driver Falls Asleep, Rolls Truck On County Road 48 Near Kimball

Driver Falls Asleep, Rolls Truck On County Road 48 Near Kimball

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

KIMBALL (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a vehicle rollover early Sunday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to County Road 48 near 140th Street in Kimball at 4:30 a.m. The caller reported a pickup was on its side in the ditch.

Deputies were able to extricate two people from the truck by removing the windshield. The driver, 24-year-old Lyman Fuchs of Eden Valley, reported that he had fallen asleep behind the wheel while driving southbound on County Road 48.

The truck entered the ditch, struck a driveway approach, reentered the ditch, struck a road approach, swerved back across County Road 48, and began rolling. The truck ultimately struck a road sign and came to rest on the driver's side.

Fuchs suffered minor injuries. His passenger, 22-year-old Shelby Edwards of Litchfield, was not wearing a seatbelt. She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Fuchs and Edwards were taken by Watkins Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

LOOK: Do you see faces in these photos?

Pareidolia refers to the ability to see recognizable shapes, often faces, in random objects. Take a look at the photos below and see if you can identify any faces or shapes. Some are easy to spot, while others might be more challenging.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now

Stacker consulted photo archives and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat to see how 15 U.S. city skylines evolved in the past century.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal

Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.

Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

Filed Under: stearns county sheriff's office
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON