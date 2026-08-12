Paynesville Treatment Facility Resident Attacked With Homemade Weapon
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating an assault involving a weapon in Paynesville.
The sheriff's office received a 911 call at about 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday for an assault in a housing unit at a treatment facility. The incident happened in the 300 block of Washburne Avenue.
Authorities arrived to learn a 25-year-old man had been assaulted by a 27-year-old man with a homemade bladed weapon. The victim and the suspect both live at the facility and know each other.
The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving on scene but was arrested by sheriff's deputies and Paynesville police officers later in the day.
The victim was taken to Paynesville Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, is being held in the Stearns County Jail awaiting formal charges.
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