ST. WENDEL TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was seriously hurt after crashing her vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and Sartell Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover just before 2:00 p.m. in the 33000 block of County Road 133 in St. Wendel Township.

Through their investigation and witness reports, the vehicle was heading north on County Road 133 when the driver took a curve too wide, overcorrected, and entered the east ditch. The vehicle then hit a road approach and rolled.

Authorities believe the driver, 33-year-old Emily Bushman, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office believes speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

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