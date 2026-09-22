MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- It is your chance to see country music royalty in Minneapolis next month. Singer Pam Tillis is taking the stage at the Dakota on October 14th. Tillis is the daughter of country music icon Mel Tillis and multimedia performer Doris Tillis.

She hit the music scene in 1991 when her debut LP, "Put Yourself In My Place," went gold and yielded two number one and two top five hits. Her next three albums all went platinum, and she had six number one songs in the 90s, including "Shake the Sugar Tree," "When You Walk In The Room," and "Don't Tell Me What To Do."

Tillis also has a long list of acting credits in both film and television, like L.A. Law, Diagnosis Murder, and Nashville. Pam Tillis will perform for one show at 7:00 p.m. on the fourteenth. Tickets range from $84 to $90.

Get our free mobile app

Rick Diamond, Getty Images Rick Diamond, Getty Images

If that is not enough, you still have a chance to catch country rock stalwarts Pure Prairie League at the Dakota as well. Pure Prairie League is playing two shows at the Dakota on Wednesday (9/23) at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

They are bringing fifty years of rich music history and classic hits like "Amie," "Let Me Love You Tonight," and "Falling In and Out of Love." There are limited tickets available for the 7:00 p.m. with a bit more selection for the 9:00 p.m. show.

Brantley Gilbert 2026 Brantley Gilbert opened the Ledge Amphitheater's season for the second year in a row with a May event. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Warren Zeiders at the Ledge Amphitheater Warren Zeiders brought his "Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal Tour" to the Ledge Amphitheater along with special guest Wesko. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt