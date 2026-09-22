Pam Tillis Brings Her Country Hits To The Dakota This October
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- It is your chance to see country music royalty in Minneapolis next month. Singer Pam Tillis is taking the stage at the Dakota on October 14th. Tillis is the daughter of country music icon Mel Tillis and multimedia performer Doris Tillis.
She hit the music scene in 1991 when her debut LP, "Put Yourself In My Place," went gold and yielded two number one and two top five hits. Her next three albums all went platinum, and she had six number one songs in the 90s, including "Shake the Sugar Tree," "When You Walk In The Room," and "Don't Tell Me What To Do."
Tillis also has a long list of acting credits in both film and television, like L.A. Law, Diagnosis Murder, and Nashville. Pam Tillis will perform for one show at 7:00 p.m. on the fourteenth. Tickets range from $84 to $90.
If that is not enough, you still have a chance to catch country rock stalwarts Pure Prairie League at the Dakota as well. Pure Prairie League is playing two shows at the Dakota on Wednesday (9/23) at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
They are bringing fifty years of rich music history and classic hits like "Amie," "Let Me Love You Tonight," and "Falling In and Out of Love." There are limited tickets available for the 7:00 p.m. with a bit more selection for the 9:00 p.m. show.
Brantley Gilbert 2026
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
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Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt